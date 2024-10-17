Jonathan Taylor on his ankle: We’ve been progressing every single day

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has not played over the last two weeks while recovering from a high ankle sprain.

While he didn’t practice on Wednesday, he did speak with reporters on Thursday and said that he’s getting more excited, continuing to push forward.

“We’ve been progressing every single day, just pushing myself, trying to find a way to get the pain out,” Taylor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Anything you can do. Anything you can do to get back on the field with your guys you’ve been working, scratching and clawing with all offseason, all training camp and all offseason. Doing everything in my power to get back on that field.”

Taylor added that his pain level has “definitely gone down.”

“That’s really the first thing, because really, you can’t even do a lot of the movements if the pain is too high,” Taylor said. “A lot of things you can definitely work through, but there’s definitely a point where you can’t, you can’t do it.”

Taylor rushed for 100 yards twice in the first four games and reached 88 yards in the matchup with the Steelers. Dealing with injury issues over the last two years, Taylor said he’s been trying to keeping the end goal in mind, which is that he’ll be able to get back on the field sooner than later.

“It really sucks when you can’t be out there having fun with your guys,” Taylor said. “I definitely had fun watching them win this past week, but it definitely would be more fun being out there with them.”