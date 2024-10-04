Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Week 5

If the Colts are going to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014, they’re going to have to do it without running back Jonathan Taylor.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen ruled Taylor out for the Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars during his Friday press conference.

Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. He did not practice this week.

In four games this season, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards with four touchdowns and caught six passes for 77 yards.

Trey Sermon is in line to start for Taylor.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson’s status is also inquisition as he deals with an oblique injury. Steichen noted Richardson was limited throughout the week. While Steichen did not reveal Richardson’s game status, it seems likely that he’ll be listed as questionable.

Joe Flacco would be in line to start if Richardson is unable to play.

Additionally, Steichen said defensive end Kwity Paye (quad) and cornerback Kenny Moore (hip) have been ruled out.

Indianapolis’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.