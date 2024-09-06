Jordan Addison is good to go for Week 1 at Giants

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison said Thursday that he’ll be playing on Sunday despite a training-camp ankle injury. The Vikings made it official on Friday.

Although he was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Addison was upgraded to full participation on Friday. He has no injury designation. Which means that he’s good to go for Sunday.

That gives the offense a huge boost under new quarterback Sam Darnold. The Giants will surely try to take away receiver Justin Jefferson. That will create plenty of opportunities for Addison.

As a rookie, Addison had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He played plenty of those 17 games without Jefferson on the field. If both can stay healthy, the Minnesota offense could be better than most expect.