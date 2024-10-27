 Skip navigation
Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
Commanders shouldn't push Daniels with rib injury
Commanders shouldn't push Daniels with rib injury
Cowboys' practice facility tours a distraction?
Cowboys' practice facility tours a distraction?

John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Jordan Love exits with aggravated knee injury

  
After aggravating his left knee injury early in Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, a late shove from a defender sent Packers quarterback Jordan Love out of the game against the Jaguars.

Malik Willis, who won two games while Love was out after suffering the Week 1 MCL sprain, is in.

At halftime, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told Fox that Love “can’t really move,” and that play calling will need to be adjusted. For now, Love isn’t playing at all.

The initial aggravation sent Love into the blue medical tent. He returned to the game, but he was limited until the moment he headed toward the sideline and went down before arriving.

Love has completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

The Packers lead, 13-10.