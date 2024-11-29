Jordan Love has two TDs, Packers lead Dolphins 24-3 at halftime

Quarterback Tua Tagovialoa said this week that the Dolphins were excited to kill narratives about how the team plays in cold weather.

But through two quarters, those narratives are still alive and well, as the Packers have dominated the first two quarters and lead 24-3 at halftime.

The Packers technically didn’t score on their first drive, but they were able to get the ball back on a muffed punt and then got in the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed.

On their next possession, Josh Jacobs scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season, putting the ball in the paint with a 1-yard run.

Then Love again connected with Reed for the team’s third TD. This time, Reed took a screen pass 12 yards to the end zone.

Miami scored its lone field goal midway through the second quarter with Jason Sanders hitting from 33 yards. The Dolphins got into Green Bay territory late in the same period, but Tagovailoa’s fourth-and-5 pass sailed over De’Von Achane for a turnover on downs.

With three timeouts and 22 seconds on the ensuing drive, the Packers perfectly executed three plays to set up Brandon McManus for a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Love completed 11-of-15 passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns in the first half. Jacobs has 33 yards on 11 carries to lead the team. Tucker Kraft leads with four catches for 52 yards.

On the other side, Tagovailoa ended the first half 14-of-19 for 118 yards. Tyreek Hill has just one catch for 2 yards.

The Dolphins have not been able to run the ball at all, as Tagovailoa leads the team with 6 yards on 2 carries.

Miami is just 1-of-6 on third down and has 121 yards and eight first downs. In contrast, Green Bay has 12 first downs, 213 total yards, and is 4-of-6 on third down.

The Dolphins have had a couple of injuries on their defense. Cornerback Kader Kohou went down after nearly intercepting a Jordan Love pass in the first quarter. He is questionable to return with a back injury. While Kohou was evaluated for a concussion, he was cleared. Fellow cornerback Cam Smith went down late in the second quarter as well, testing the depth of the Dolphins’ defensive backfield. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Miami defensive lineman Benito Jones also went down midway through the second quarter and is questionable to return with a back injury.

The Dolphins will have a chance to get right to begin the third quarter, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.