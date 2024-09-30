 Skip navigation
Jordan Love: I hope knee will continue to heal and get better

  
Published September 29, 2024 08:21 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love set a career high with 389 passing yards on Sunday, but the day wasn’t one he or the team would like to repeat.

The Packers fell behind the Vikings 28-0 before rallying to lose 31-29 and Love felt his “accuracy was off, a little bit shaky” in his return from missing two games with a knee injury. Love was 32-of-54 and threw three interceptions along with four touchdowns.

Love said at his postgame press conference that he “just missed a couple throws and was a little bit off” for the entire game and said that the knee is still affecting him on the field.

“I hope it’ll continue to heal and get better,” Love said. “At this moment, yeah, it’s definitely something that’s there. And, it’s one of those things, it’s football. We play a physical sport and there’s injuries, and you gotta fight through some stuff.”

Love’s next chance to test his knee will come in Los Angeles against the Rams next Sunday.