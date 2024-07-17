Jordan Love: I think Dontayvion Wicks will have a monster year

Packers quarterback Jordan Love doesn’t think the Packers need to have a defined No. 1 receiver in order to succeed on offense in 2024, but he sees big things coming for one member of the receiving corps.

Dontayvion Wicks caught 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns after being drafted in the fifth round last year and then scored another touchdown in the playoffs to add to a successful rookie season. Love suggested that was just the jumping off point for the wideout when he was asked who will be the breakout player for the Packers in 2024.

“I think Dontayvion Wicks is going to have a monster year this year,” Love said, via Bleacher Report. “I think he was able to do a lot of phenomenal things last year. I think the sky is the limit for him. His confidence keeps getting more and more, raising up. Obviously the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he gets in the system and just playing fast.”

Love mentioned Wicks’ fellow 2023 draft pick and wideout Jayden Reed as a potential breakout candidate. Reed is coming off of leading the team with 64 catches, however, and that leaves Wicks with a little more room to grow into the kind of player who best fits the category.