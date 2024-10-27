Jordan Love is limping, but Packers lead Jaguars at halftime

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love may have aggravated his injured left knee in the first half in Jacksonville, but it hasn’t stopped the Packers from leading the Jaguars.

Love has completed 12 of 20 passes for 184 yards, with no touchdowns, one interception and no sacks, and the Packers have a 13-10 lead at halftime.

That has come despite Love noticeably limping at times during the first half, and seeming to be struggling with the injured left knee that caused him to miss two games early this season. Love briefly went into the medical tent to get checked out but has not missed a play.

Josh Jacobs ran for the Packers’ only touchdown, and they may rely on him a lot in the second half if Love is at less than 100 percent.