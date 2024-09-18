Jordan Love is practicing on Wednesday

Quarterback Jordan Love took a big step back toward the Packers lineup on Wednesday.

Reporters at the open portion of the team’s first practice of the week shared photos and videos of Love on the practice field. It’s the first time that Love has participated in practice in any form since he injured his left knee against the Eagles in the team’s first regular season game.

Love is wearing a sleeve on his left leg and video from the session shows him jogging, throwing, and handing off without any apparent difficulty. Word from the team about Love’s level of participation will come later on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that Love will play against the Titans if he’s well enough to play and that he would “ideally” get some practice time ahead of the game. Love is checking that box on Wednesday and the coming days will bring more word on his status for this weekend.