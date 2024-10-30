 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander among Packers out of Wednesday practice

  
Published October 30, 2024 02:19 PM

While an MRI showed Packers quarterback Jordan Love avoided a serious groin injury during the Week 8 victory over the Jaguars, he’s still on the shelf to start the practice week.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Love is one of several players who isn’t participating in Wednesday’s session.

If Love is unable to play against the Lions this week, Malik Willis would be in line to start.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) also reportedly avoided a significant injury but is not practicing on Wednesday.

Additionally, running back Josh Jacobs, along with starting offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, and Josh Myers were not participating in the portion of practice open to media.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is slated to speak with reporters after the session and the Packers will release their first injury report of the week later this afternoon.