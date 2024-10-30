Jordan Love, Jaire Alexander among Packers out of Wednesday practice

While an MRI showed Packers quarterback Jordan Love avoided a serious groin injury during the Week 8 victory over the Jaguars, he’s still on the shelf to start the practice week.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Love is one of several players who isn’t participating in Wednesday’s session.

If Love is unable to play against the Lions this week, Malik Willis would be in line to start.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) also reportedly avoided a significant injury but is not practicing on Wednesday.

Additionally, running back Josh Jacobs, along with starting offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, and Josh Myers were not participating in the portion of practice open to media.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is slated to speak with reporters after the session and the Packers will release their first injury report of the week later this afternoon.