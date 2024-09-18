Jordan Love limited in Wednesday return to practice

While Jordan Love returned to practice on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t offer any details about what Green Bay’s starting quarterback was able to do on the field.

“He was limited,” LaFleur said to several questions, including whether or not Love participated in team drills.

“I think it’s always great to have your quarterback out there,” LaFleur added. “But we’ll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week.”

One issue that arises is how many reps backup quarterback Malik Willis takes, as he’s still new to the team. While he helped lead the Packers to a victory over the Colts in Week 2, he threw just 14 times, completing 12 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown.

“That’s always a challenge,” LaFleur said of getting Willis reps. “So, I think throughout the course of the week, hopefully you get a better indication and that kind of leads to some of the decisions you have to make.”

Green Bay’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.