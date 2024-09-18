 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love limited in Wednesday return to practice

  
Published September 18, 2024 03:29 PM

While Jordan Love returned to practice on Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t offer any details about what Green Bay’s starting quarterback was able to do on the field.

“He was limited,” LaFleur said to several questions, including whether or not Love participated in team drills.

“I think it’s always great to have your quarterback out there,” LaFleur added. “But we’ll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week.”

One issue that arises is how many reps backup quarterback Malik Willis takes, as he’s still new to the team. While he helped lead the Packers to a victory over the Colts in Week 2, he threw just 14 times, completing 12 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown.

“That’s always a challenge,” LaFleur said of getting Willis reps. “So, I think throughout the course of the week, hopefully you get a better indication and that kind of leads to some of the decisions you have to make.”

Green Bay’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.