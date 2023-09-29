Jordan Love: Lions are the team to beat in the NFC North, we have to be better next time

The Lions and Packers were both 2-1 and tied for the lead in the NFC North heading into Thursday night, which means Detroit’s win at Lambeau Field was a major statement in the division race.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love acknowledged after the game that the 3-1 Lions are now the favorites in the division, ahead of the 2-2 Packers and certainly ahead of the 0-3 Bears and Vikings.

Asked if the Lions are the team to beat in the division, Love answered, “Yeah, for sure.”

Credit to them, they played really good,” Love said. “Yeah, I think it was us and them going into this game. Obviously we haven’t played the Vikings yet, but every time we play a North opponent it’s a huge game, going forward to the end of the year. it’s a game that we’ll be looking forward to next time we play them. We’ve got to be better and go win.”

The Lions and Packers will meet on Thanksgiving in Detroit, in a game that is likely to have a significant impact on the NFC North race, and a game that means even more to the Packers now that they’ve dropped a home game to the Lions.