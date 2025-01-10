Jordan Love off injury report, set to play vs. Eagles

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is officially set to play versus the Eagles on Sunday.

Love (elbow) is off the final injury report of the week and is expected to start against Philadelphia in the wild card round.

While Love was limited on Wednesday, he was a full participant in Thursday and Friday’s practices.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the day that Love did well in the team’s final practice of the week.

Love injured his elbow during last week’s game against the Bears. He finished the regular season with 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

Love’s backup, Malik Willis (right thumb), is also set to be available after he was banged up during Sunday’s game. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

While linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (illness/knee) and Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) were limited participants all week, they’re off the injury report as well and are expected to play.

Receiver Romeo Doubs (illness) was a full participant all week and is set to play.

Linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) was a limited participant all week and has a chance to return, as he’s questionable.

Defensive lineman Brenton Cox (foot), offensive tackle Andre Dillard (concussion), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (ankle), and safety Evan Williams (quad) are questionable.

Safety Zayne Anderson (concussion) and receiver Christian Watson (knee) are out.