Jordan Love won’t practice without a new deal

On Sunday, PFT raised the question of whether Packers quarterback Jordan Love would take part in practices at training camp before signing a new contract with the team.

The answer came shortly before the team’s first practice of camp on Monday. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said at a press conference that Love’s representatives told him that the quarterback will not practice until a deal is in place.

Gutekunst said he is “optimistic” that Love’s absence from practice will be a brief one because an agreement could come together soon.

“I think so, but, again, you never know,” Gutekunst said. “We’re working really hard to get that done. It think it’s really important for us.”

Gutekunst said he thinks it is important for Love to be on the field as much as possible, so we’ll see if his decision to opt out of practicing for the time being winds up as the final push the two sides need to reach the finish line for their negotiations.