Jordan Love: You have to be aggressive and learn from mistakes

Packers quarterback Jordan Love drove his team 44 yards in the final 104 seconds of Sunday’s game against the Texans to set up Brandon McManus’s game-winning field goal try and he was able to celebrate after the new Packer lifted the team to a 24-22 win.

Love’s four completions on that drive helped win the game, but the quarterback’s earlier mistakes helped put the Texans in the lead in the first place. Love threw a pair of interceptions during the game and he has now thrown eight in his five starts this season, which is the most in the league and something that makes life more difficult on the Packers’ attempts to win week in and week out.

After the game, Love said he’s going to “keep moving on” in the face of negative plays because he believes taking risks is necessary to reap rewards.

“You just gotta play the game,” Love said, via the team’s website. “You’ve gotta go out there and play it. You can’t try and not be aggressive and take checkdowns all day. You’ve got to be out there and be aggressive and go win those games. I’m always going to play the way I play, and learn from mistakes, and grow from them.”

Love threw 11 interceptions in 17 games last season, so this is a significant change in how he’s playing the game in his second year as the team’s starter. The Packers are 5-2, so they’ve been able to survive the bad plays for the most part but there’s still work to be done on maximizing Love’s positives while minimizing the risk that comes with turnovers.