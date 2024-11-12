 Skip navigation
Jordan Mailata listed as full practice participant, Eagles waive Jack Stoll

  
Published November 12, 2024 05:55 PM

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was listed as a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Mailata has missed the last four games while on injured reserve, but he was designated for return this week. The Eagles haven’t held a full practice as they prepare to face the Commanders on Thursday night — they held a walkthrough Tuesday and estimated participation levels — and Mailata told reporters after practice that he isn’t sure if his hamstring will be well enough for him to go against Washington.

If he is cleared, the Eagles have opened up a roster spot for him. They waived tight end Jack Stoll on Tuesday.

Edge rusher Bryce Huff (hand) was also listed as a full participant. Linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (ankle), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were listed as limited for the second straight day.