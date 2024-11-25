 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagles_241125.jpg
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game
nbc_pft_saqbpart2_241125.jpg
Barkley leading NFL’s running back resurgence
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jordan Whitehead believed to have a torn pec

  
Published November 25, 2024 08:56 AM

The Buccaneers ruled safety Jordan Whitehead out of Sunday’s game with the Giants shortly after he suffered a pectoral injury and it looks like he’ll be ruled out for a much longer period of time as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs believe Whitehead tore his pec. If an MRI confirms that diagnosis, Whitehead’s season will be over.

Whitehead spent the first four years of his career in Tampa and returned to the team this offseason after two years with the Jets. He started the first 11 games of the year and recorded 76 tackles.

The Bucs recently brought back Mike Edwards and he will likely be set for an expanded role with Whitehead on the sidelines.