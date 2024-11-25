Jordan Whitehead believed to have a torn pec

The Buccaneers ruled safety Jordan Whitehead out of Sunday’s game with the Giants shortly after he suffered a pectoral injury and it looks like he’ll be ruled out for a much longer period of time as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs believe Whitehead tore his pec. If an MRI confirms that diagnosis, Whitehead’s season will be over.

Whitehead spent the first four years of his career in Tampa and returned to the team this offseason after two years with the Jets. He started the first 11 games of the year and recorded 76 tackles.

The Bucs recently brought back Mike Edwards and he will likely be set for an expanded role with Whitehead on the sidelines.