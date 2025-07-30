Jordan Whitehead to visit Falcons

Veteran safety Jordan Whitehead is set to be in Atlanta to visit with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Whitehead will be meeting with the NFC South club as he looks for a place to play in 2025.

Whitehead signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers last year and appeared in 12 games before injuries sustained in a January car accident knocked him out of the team’s final two games of the season. Garafolo reports that Whitehead has been fully cleared to return to action.

Whitehead had 79 tackles last year. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Jets and opened his career by playing four seasons in Tampa.