Josh Allen: Breaking Jaguars single-season sack record huge, I want to leave a legacy

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen needed two sacks to set the franchise’s single-season record on Sunday, but he didn’t stop there.

Allen dropped Panthers quarterback Bryce Young three times in Jacksonville’s 26-0 win and that moved him to 16.5 sacks on the season. That’s two more than Calais Campbell notched in 2017 and Allen paid homage to Campbell by copying the veteran’s home run swing sack celebration on the record breaker.

Allen said he got encouragement from Campbell this week and credited his “incredible teammates” with helping him put together such a big season.

“For me to be in the history books, it’s huge,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I’m a legacy type of guy, I want to leave a legacy everywhere I go. I didn’t do it by myself, first and foremost. So, shout-out to everybody who was a part of it.”

Allen’s accomplishment would be noteworthy under any circumstances, but the timing was big for his team as well. The Jaguars dropped four straight games heading into Sunday and Allen’s performance helped put them in position to win the AFC South with a victory over the Titans in Week 18.