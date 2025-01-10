Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, T.J. Watt make All-Pro second-team

While quarterback Josh Allen and running back Derrick Henry had outstanding seasons, they did not garner enough All-Pro votes to break into the Associated Press’ first team.

They did, however, come in second place in voting, making them the two headliners for the 2024 AP second-team All-Pro selections.

Defensively, edge rusher T.J. Watt did not beat out Myles Garrett or Trey Hendrickson. But he does represent the third of the four AFC North teams among the All-Pros. Denver’s Nik Bonitto and Minnesota’s Andrew Van Ginkel received the same number of votes, giving them a tie for the final spot among the second-team All-Pros.

Second-Team Offense

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Bills.

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Ravens.

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, Ravens.

Tight End — George Kittle, 49ers.

Wide Receivers — Terry McLaurin, Commanders; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; A.J. Brown, Eagles.

Left Tackle — Jordan Mailata, Eagles.

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Colts.

Center — Frank Ragnow, Lions.

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Falcons.

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Eagles.

Second-Team Defense

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Steelers; *Nik Bonitto, Broncos; *Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings.

Interior Linemen — Zach Allen, Broncos; Jalen Carter, Eagles.

Linebackers — Frankie Luvu, Commanders; Bobby Wagner, Commanders; Zaire Franklin, Colts.

Cornerbacks — Trent McDuffie, Chiefs; Christian Gonzalez, Patriots.

Slot Cornerback — Derwin James, Chargers.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Budda Baker, Cardinals.

Second-Team Special Teams

Kicker — Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys.

Punter — Logan Cooke, Jaguars.

Kick Returner — Austin Ekeler, Commanders.

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Lions.

Special Teamer — J.T. Gray, Saints.

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jaguars.