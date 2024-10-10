 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_brownseaglesv3_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_coltstitans_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans

Josh Allen has a full practice with left hand and ankle injuries

  
Published October 10, 2024 03:52 PM

Josh Allen cleared concussion protocol during Sunday’s game against the Texans, and he is not listed with a head injury on Wednesday’s practice report.

Allen is listed with injuries to his left hand and his ankle. He mouthed that he injured his chest after the hit, but that is not listed on the report.

Allen was a full participant, a sign that he will play against the Jets on Monday Night Football.

He could be missing some of his weapons, though.

Running back James Cook (toe), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) did not practice. Shakir was inactive for the game against the Texans, and Allen and the Bills missed him.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) were limited.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), long snapper Reid Ferguson (elbow), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), defensive end Javon Solomon (hip) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) were full participants.