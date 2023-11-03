Josh Allen is good to go for Week 9 at Bengals

Bills quarterback Josh Allen landed hard on his shoulder last Thursday night. It won’t keep him from playing on Sunday night.

Despite missing practice on Wednesday due to the injury to his throwing shoulder, Allen has no designation on the final injury report in advance of Sunday night’s game against the Bengals.

Allen fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday, despite the injury.

It means Allen is good to go for a very consequential game in the AFC playoff chase. The Bills are 5-3, and the Bengals are 4-3. The Bills have stumbled lately, and the Bengals have won three in a row.

The Bills will have their most important player on Sunday night, when they try to get to 6-3 on the season — with plenty of challenging games still on the schedule.