Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson are 1-2 in NFL history for postseason rushing yards by a QB

  
Published January 14, 2025 03:42 PM

When the Bills host the Ravens in the divisional round on Sunday, it will match up the top two quarterbacks in NFL history in postseason rushing yards.

Through the wild card round, Josh Allen has 609 career rushing yards in 11 postseason games, the all-time NFL record for a quarterback. Lamar Jackson is right behind him with 602 career rushing yards in seven postseason games.

The previous record for most postseason rushing yards by a quarterback belonged to 49ers Hall of Famer Steve Young, who had 594 career rushing yards in 22 postseason games. Jackson broke Young’s record on Saturday and owned the record for less than 24 hours before Allen topped Jackson’s total on Sunday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not far behind, with 524 rushing yards in 18 postseason games, and could move ahead of Young and into third place behind Allen and Jackson during this postseason.