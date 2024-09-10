Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky remain full participants in Tuesday’s practice

Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky were full participants in Tuesday’s practice. The team estimated them the same Monday when the Bills didn’t actually practice.

The Bills play the Dolphins in Thursday Night Football.

Allen injured his left hand in the team’s victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, but the medical staff has cleared him to practice and play.

Trubisky injured his knee in the preseason but served as Allen’s backup last week.

The rest of the Bills’ report also remained the same.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe) did not practice; running back Ty Johnson (knee) and defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) were limited; and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) was a full participant.

The Bills already have ruled out Taron Johnson, and Cam Lewis will replace him Thursday. Smoot also is expected to miss the game.