Josh Allen: Nice to get things rolling, but don’t feel preseason reps make a difference

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is working with an overhauled wide receiver corps heading into the 2024 season, but the chance to develop some chemistry with new teammates isn’t making him feel a greater urgency to play in the team’s three preseason games.

Allen told reporters on Wednesday that he does not know if he will be playing in the preseason this summer and he didn’t offer a strong view about which way he’d like to see things play out when the team makes its decision.

“Yes and no. It doesn’t really, I don’t feel, make a difference for me at this point in my career,” Allen said, via Jon Scott of WGRZ. “To get things rolling would be nice, but I understand not getting out there and making sure we’re being healthy and being protected. It’s a double-edged sword any way you look at it. If I’m asked to play, I’ll play. If I’m told not to play, I won’t play. The competitive juices in me want to play, but I understand that Week One — we got some time.”

Allen played in the final two preseason games last summer, so it won’t be a big surprise to see the team opt for getting him some reps before they host the Cardinals on September 8.

