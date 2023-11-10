Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey: We’ve got to be better for him

The Bills are currently No. 5 in total offense and No. 5 in points scored.

But there are still clear issues with their offense — so much so that head coach Sean McDermott has been asked if he’s considering moving on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Quarterback Josh Allen — who has thrown an interception in each of his last five games and six of the last seven — told reporters on Thursday that Dorsey is “getting a lot of flack.” But Allen remains confident in his former position coach, who’s now in his second season as the team’s OC.

“I think we have a very good rapport in terms of him knowing what I don’t like and what I like,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “Obviously, getting to familiar stuff that our guys like that we’ve ran a lot in the past, I think that’s something that any offense can benefit from running familiar concepts and trusting the guys out on the field. And it comes down to the guys executing it.

“He can call literally anything on his playbook. He should be able to point at any given play and we should go out there and try to execute it and execute it to the best of our ability. And so, again, that comes down to the guys on the field. And, you know, we’ve got to be better for him.”

Allen is completing a career-high 71.3 percent of his passes but has also thrown a league-high nine interceptions. He’s passed for 2,423 yards with 18 touchdowns and rushed for 233 yards with six TDs so far this year.