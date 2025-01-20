Josh Allen: Regular season win over Chiefs really doesn’t matter

Sunday’s 27-25 win over the Ravens pushed the Bills into the AFC Championship Game and there will be a familiar foe on the other side of the field.

Next Sunday’s trip to Arrowhead Stadium will mark the ninth meeting between the Bills and Chiefs since the start of the 2020 season. The last of those meetings came in November when the Bills handed the Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season.

The Bills also beat the Chiefs in the regular season in 2021 and 2023, but they wound up being eliminated by the AFC’s standard bearer in the postseason both years and quarterback Josh Allen had that in mind when he was asked about how the November win factors into his thought process for this week.

“The regular season is what the regular season is,” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter. We lost 35-10 [to Ravens in the regular season]. It’s hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It’s a team that we beat early in the season, but it’s not the same team.”

Allen has accomplished a lot over the course of his career, but his inability to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs has served as a significant counterweight to those achievements. Falling short again this week will leave some to wonder if he’ll ever be able to climb that mountain.