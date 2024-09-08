 Skip navigation
Josh Allen says left hand is fine, will probably get an X-ray

  
Published September 8, 2024 05:29 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t seem overly concerned about his left hand after Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Allen had the hand heavily taped up after landing on it while running for a touchdown during the game, but told reporters he thinks he’s fine. He also said that he will likely get an X-ray to make sure there’s nothing wrong.

Allen ran for two scores and threw for two scores in the 34-28 home win.

The Bills have a short turnaround before facing the Dolphins on Thursday, so they’ll be hoping all remains fine with Allen’s hand in the coming days.