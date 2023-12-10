Josh Allen TD puts Bills up 14-0 in K.C.

The Bills are off to a good start in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Josh Allen got some helpful shoves from his teammates at the end of a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Bills are up 14-0 on the Chiefs with 11:50 to go until halftime.

Allen also threw a touchdown pass to running back James Cook in the first quarter of the game. He is 7-of-12 for 86 yards through the air and he’s run four times for 23 yards. He is the third quarterback with 25 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs in the same season.

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the first quarter when Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa batted a pass in the air and then caught it for a turnover. Epenesa is now doubtful to return with a rib injury, but the Bills are still rolling early at Arrowhead Stadium.