 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard are the Bills’ only two captains

  
Published September 4, 2024 01:02 PM

The Bills will only have two captains this season, quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard.

“Our captains this year helping lead our football team will be Josh Allen and Terrel Bernard, and around them will also be a leadership group or council of 10 other players who will help lead our football team,” head coach Sean McDermott announced today.

Last year the Bills had eight captains, but this year McDermott said the team decided it would be better off having fewer captains and more members of the players’ leadership council.

“The leadership structure is going to be different every year based on one team over another, and every team is different, so we felt strongly that the leadership structure we put into place this year is what this team calls for and what it needs,” McDermott said.

Allen has been a captain for six straight years, while Bernard is a captain for the first time.