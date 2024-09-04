Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard are the Bills’ only two captains

The Bills will only have two captains this season, quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard.

“Our captains this year helping lead our football team will be Josh Allen and Terrel Bernard, and around them will also be a leadership group or council of 10 other players who will help lead our football team,” head coach Sean McDermott announced today.

Last year the Bills had eight captains, but this year McDermott said the team decided it would be better off having fewer captains and more members of the players’ leadership council.

“The leadership structure is going to be different every year based on one team over another, and every team is different, so we felt strongly that the leadership structure we put into place this year is what this team calls for and what it needs,” McDermott said.

Allen has been a captain for six straight years, while Bernard is a captain for the first time.