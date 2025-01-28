 Skip navigation
Josh Allen unsure if he’ll participate in Pro Bowl after suffering new wrist injury

  
January 28, 2025

Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed in his season-ending press conference on Monday that he suffered a new injury that could affect his availability for this week’s Pro Bowl Games.

Allen had his right hand wrapped during the news conference and said he didn’t know if he’ll participate later this week.

I got a little banged-up hand right now — a wrist,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “So, I got to talk with docs right now and figure it out. But we’ll see.”

Allen said the injury was brand new.

“It was just right at the goal line. The two-point play before halftime, got crunched up a little bit,” Allen said. “I was able to finish the game with just some swelling and stuff today.”

While Allen also noted during his news conference that he doesn’t anticipate any offseason procedures, he does plan to take some time to just let his body heal.

“Got bumps and bruises from last night, took a few shots, and just trying to make sure that my body’s in as good as condition as it can be — giving maybe a week or two and just kind of getting back to work,” Allen said of his plans.