Josh Jacobs 3-yard TD run gives Packers a fourth-quarter lead over Steelers
Published October 26, 2025 10:46 PM
After going down 16-7, the Packers have come back to take the lead over the Steelers to begin the fourth quarter.
Running back Josh Jacobs took a handoff 3 yards to the right side for a touchdown, capping a 10-play, 78-yard drive.
Quarterback Jordan Love found Romeo Doubs wide open on the left side for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Packers a 22-19 advantage.
The Packers have now scored a touchdown on each of their two second-half possessions.
Love is now 23-of-28 passing for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
It’s been a struggle for Jacobs to run it most of the night, but he got a great block by Christian Watson to spring him on the touchdown run.