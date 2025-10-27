Josh Jacobs 3-yard TD run gives Packers a fourth-quarter lead over Steelers

After going down 16-7, the Packers have come back to take the lead over the Steelers to begin the fourth quarter.

Running back Josh Jacobs took a handoff 3 yards to the right side for a touchdown, capping a 10-play, 78-yard drive.

Quarterback Jordan Love found Romeo Doubs wide open on the left side for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Packers a 22-19 advantage.

The Packers have now scored a touchdown on each of their two second-half possessions.

Love is now 23-of-28 passing for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s been a struggle for Jacobs to run it most of the night, but he got a great block by Christian Watson to spring him on the touchdown run.