Josh Jacobs: Malik Willis should be starting somewhere

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is out for about a week after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb on Tuesday.

That means backup Malik Willis will be leading the team’s offense for the time being.

Willis, a Titans third-round pick in the 2022 draft, was traded to the Packers late last August and had to start two games almost right away after Love suffered a knee injury in the season opener. He acquitted himself well, as Green Bay won both games.

That and the rest of Willis’ work over the last year has left a strong impression on starting running back Josh Jacobs.

“I mean, if you ask me, it’s no way this guy shouldn’t be [of the] 32 teams starting somewhere,” Jacobs said, via Dominique Yates of the Journal Sentinel. “That’s just my opinion, the way that I see him on a day-to-day basis, his attributes, the way he uses his mind and things like that — he’s a really good football player.

“We have the ultimate confidence in him. I think he’s going to do good. I’m not really too worried about it.”

Last season, Willis completed 40-of-54 passes for 550 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 138 yards with a TD in his seven appearances with two starts.