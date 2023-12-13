Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby remain out of practice Tuesday

The Raiders’ practice report did not change Tuesday, remaining the same as Monday.

Running back Josh Jacobs (quad) remained out of practice.

He played 34 of 54 snaps Sunday before walking to the training room in the fourth quarter.

Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are behind Jacobs on the depth chart.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee), center Andre James (ankle), linebacker Kana’i Mauga (knee) and left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) also remained non-participants Monday.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (ankle) and cornerback Amik Robertson (wrist) again were limited.