Josh McDaniels: I understand exactly where Davante Adams is coming from

After Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Raiders receiver Davante Adams vented a bit, saying in part that he doesn’t feel Las Vegas is doing things the right way to establish a winning culture.

Since Adams arrived last offseason, the Raiders are 7-13 and now 1-2 this season.

On Monday, head coach Josh McDaniels said he understands Adams’ frustration.

“I mean at some point you want to have it instead of be learning it,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “I think we’re all trying to compete and win. I know where he’s coming from, and I think we have a lot of guys that are coming from that same perspective. And it’s frustrating when you put a lot into it and you don’t get the results you’re looking for.

“So, I understand exactly where he’s coming from.”

Adams, 30, caught 13 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns on Sunday. He now has 25 receptions for 322 yards with three TDs on the season.

But as good as Adams is, the Raiders have to be better around him to start winning games consistently.