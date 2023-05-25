 Skip navigation
Josh McDaniels: Nothing to report on Josh Jacobs

  
May 25, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 21: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks at a news conference during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 21, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada.

Running back Josh Jacobs has not yet signed his franchise tender, which means he’s not under contract. As such, the NFL’s 2022 rushing leader is ineligible to participate in Las Vegas’ offseason program.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said on Thursday that Jacobs getting on the field for the offseason program is up to the running back.

“There’s nothing really to report on that front,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “I stand by what I’ve said all along — love the player and the person and I’ll be excited when I see him.”

Jacobs is set to make $10.1 million on the franchise tender this season. The Raiders could also sign Jacobs to a long-term deal before the deadline in mid-July.

While Jacobs appeared on the outs with Las Vegas’ new regime early on — he played significant snaps in the Hall of Fame game last August — Jacobs ended up as a key figure on the Raiders’ offense. He was a first-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.