Josh Paschal back to full practice after having non-cancerous mass removed from shoulder

  
Published November 6, 2024 05:05 PM

The Lions didn’t have the newly acquired Za’Darius Smith on the practice field Wednesday, but they did have another edge rusher back in action.

Josh Paschal was a full participant in practice after missing the team’s last two games. Paschal previously said that his absence was due to an annual scan he gets after dealing with skin cancer in 2018 and elaborated on Wednesday to say that he’s been out after having a benign mass removed from his shoulder.

Paschal said he plans to play against the Texans this weekend.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Paschal said, via the team’s website. “But I’m glad to be back now and ready to get after it this week in practice and set myself up for a big game on Sunday night.”

Linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) and Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) were both out of practice. Smith was set for a bye with the Browns this week and head coach Dan Campbell said he’ll take a couple of days off before joining the Lions on Friday.