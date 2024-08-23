Josh Reynolds has “wear and tear” in Achilles

Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds did not practice Friday, instead working on a side field.

Coach Sean Payton said Reynolds is dealing with “wear and tear” in one of his Achilles tendons but expects the free agent signee to be fine.

“Today he felt a lot better,” Payton said after Friday’s practice, via Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post. “He’s fine. . . . We just kind of backed off.”

Reynolds missed the second day of the mandatory minicamp with what might have been the same thing as Payton said then that “there was something that we just said, ‘Let’s just hold off.’”

He signed with the Broncos this offseason after spending the past two-plus seasons with the Lions. Reynolds had 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns last season and has 220 catches for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns in his seven-year career.

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Reynolds are the team’s top receivers.