Joshua Dobbs: It’s been awesome to have Kirk Cousins as a resource

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs found some instant success in his debut with his new team last week, becoming NFC offensive player of the week for his performance in the victory over the Falcons.

Now Dobbs will get his first start with Minnesota when the team takes on New Orleans in Week 10.

While Dobbs has proven himself to be a capable quarterback this season, he’s still just getting to know the Vikings’ personnel and playbook. Fortunately for Dobbs, he has Kirk Cousins in his corner, even as the veteran QB is recovering from a torn Achilles.

“He’s been in the complex starting his rehab,” Dobbs said in his Wednesday press conference. “We actually share the same agent, so I was able to get connected with him pretty quickly once I got up here, and it’s been great to have him as a resource. He’s been awesome. The first thing he said was, ‘If you need anything, want to know more about the offense, whatever you need – don’t hesitate to call, text.’ And he’s been in our meetings.”

While Cousins’ focus last week was trying to get Jaren Hall ready to play, Dobbs noted he was there trying to take in as much information as possible “like a sponge.” Clearly, that worked out.

“So, just being able to bounce ideas off of him, ask him how he sees different plays that we’re installing, it’s been awesome,” Dobbs said, “and I’ll continue to use him as a resource.”

Dobbs completed 20-of-30 passes for 158 yards with two touchdowns last week, also rushing seven times for 66 yards with a TD. In nine games between Arizona and Minnesota this season, Dobbs has a 63.2 percent completion rate for 1,727 yards with 10 touchdowns and five picks.