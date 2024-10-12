 Skip navigation
Jourdan Lewis, George Pickens fined for their actions on final play

  
Published October 12, 2024 04:43 PM

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined $10,230 for grabbing Jourdan Lewis’ facemask on the final play of the game. The Cowboys cornerback was fined $11,255 for taunting Pickens on the same play.

The league does not list a fine for Pickens for his eye-black message on its accountability page, but it is possible Pickens was fined for that. The accountability page is for game-related violations only.

Lewis recovered a fumble after a series of Steelers laterals on the final play. He went up to Pickens and said something, prompting Pickens to throw Lewis down by the facemask.

Pickens’ eye black message made bigger news.

He had “open fucking always” under his eyes and across his nose, a violation of NFL rules prohibiting written messages on the eye black.

“Never seen [the rule] before,” Pickens said Thursday. “Have you seen it before?”

He defended the message, saying, “It’s just eye black.”

Two other players were fined for their actions in the Sunday Night Football game: Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson received an $11,255 fine for a late hit, and Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop lost $4,463 for a facemask.