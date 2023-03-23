 Skip navigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster eager to play with Mac Jones in New England

  
Published March 23, 2023 03:36 AM
nbc_pft_jujutone_230316
March 16, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Patriots’ reported move to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal and discuss if he’ll embrace the Patriot way.

New Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says playing with quarterback Mac Jones is one of the reasons he’s excited to be a Patriot.

Smith-Schuster said he liked what he saw of Jones watching him in his first two NFL seasons, and Smith-Schuster has already seen Jones working out at the Patriots’ facility.

“I have not thrown with Mac yet. But just watching film and just watching him, that dude loves, breathes New England,” Smith-Schuster said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via MassLive.com. “He’s the definition of a Patriot. Even in my short time, my 24 hours of being in New England, he was there, constantly working out with the guys, just getting after it, getting in the books. I mean, he’s a rookie Pro Bowler. So they do have a lot of potential and I can’t wait to get right with him .”

After his impressive rookie season, Jones took plenty of criticism in Year 2, with some even wanting him benched for Bailey Zappe last year. But Smith-Schuster says he has no doubt that Jones is a quarterback he wants throwing to him.