JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first TD of 2024 gives Chiefs 22-14 lead

Welcome back to the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The veteran receiver, who rejoined Kansas City in late August, caught his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 22-14 lead over the Falcons.

On third-and-7, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass over the middle and the receiver crossed the field to score a 13-yard touchdown.

Smith-Schuster now has two catches for 17 yards on Sunday.

Receiver Rashee Rice had to exit the field after going down on his 12th catch of the day, but was able to jog off the field under his own power.

But for the first time since 2022, kicker Harrison Butker missed an extra point — keeping the score at a one-possession game. Butker’s kick went off the right upright.