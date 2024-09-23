 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first TD of 2024 gives Chiefs 22-14 lead

  
Published September 22, 2024 10:38 PM

Welcome back to the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The veteran receiver, who rejoined Kansas City in late August, caught his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 22-14 lead over the Falcons.

On third-and-7, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass over the middle and the receiver crossed the field to score a 13-yard touchdown.

Smith-Schuster now has two catches for 17 yards on Sunday.

Receiver Rashee Rice had to exit the field after going down on his 12th catch of the day, but was able to jog off the field under his own power.

But for the first time since 2022, kicker Harrison Butker missed an extra point — keeping the score at a one-possession game. Butker’s kick went off the right upright.