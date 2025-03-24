Julian Blackmon to visit Panthers

Safety Julian Blackmon is one of a handful of players on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents in the league who hasn’t found a home for the 2025 season, but that may be changing soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Blackmon, who was No. 81 on that list, will visit with the Panthers on Monday.

Blackmon has spent the last five years with the Colts after being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft. He started 62 of the 66 games he played over that span.

Blackmon had 300 tackles, 10 interceptions, 1.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries during his time with the Colts.