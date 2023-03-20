Justin Evans agrees to sign with Eagles

The Eagles are making an addition to their secondary.

NFL Media reports that safety Justin Evans has agreed to terms with the team. The move comes after safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles to sign with the Lions.

Evans returned from missing three seasons with injuries to appear in 15 games for the Saints last season. He had 29 tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Evans played for the Bucs before his injury issues and had 125 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 24 appearances for Tampa.

The Eagles also saw safety Marcus Epps leave the team as a free agent, which leaves K’Von Wallace and Reed Blankenship as the returning safeties who played the most snaps for the Eagles last season.