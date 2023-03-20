 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Justin Evans agrees to sign with Eagles

  
Published March 20, 2023 02:22 PM
nbc_pft_coxslay_230317
March 17, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline why the Eagles re-signing more senior players will allow the team to maintain consistent leadership while adjusting to a new OC and DC.

The Eagles are making an addition to their secondary.

NFL Media reports that safety Justin Evans has agreed to terms with the team. The move comes after safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left the Eagles to sign with the Lions.

Evans returned from missing three seasons with injuries to appear in 15 games for the Saints last season. He had 29 tackles, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Evans played for the Bucs before his injury issues and had 125 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 24 appearances for Tampa.

The Eagles also saw safety Marcus Epps leave the team as a free agent, which leaves K’Von Wallace and Reed Blankenship as the returning safeties who played the most snaps for the Eagles last season.