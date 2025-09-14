Justin Fields goes for concussion check, Tyrod Taylor in for Jets

A miserable offensive game for the Jets will end with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Justin Fields went to the sideline medical tent for a concussion check after the back of his head slammed into the turf on a hit by Joey Bosa in the fourth quarter. Fields was then seen returning to the locker room while Taylor came on the field for his first appearance of the 2025 season.

CBS Sports reports Fields is still being evaluated for a concussion. If he is diagnosed with one, Fields will have to clear the protocol to play in Tampa next weekend.

Fields was 3-of-11 for 27 yards before leaving the game, so the Jets will have work to do on their offense whenever he’s cleared to return.

The Bills lead 30-3 with just over 10 minutes to play.