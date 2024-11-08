 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields has no injury designation for Sunday

  
Published November 8, 2024 03:09 PM

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was inactive for the team’s last game, but he’s set to be back in uniform against the Commanders on Sunday.

Fields had a hamstring injury that kept him out of uniform in Week Eight and the bye week seems to have done the trick to make him feel better. Fields practiced all this week and does not have an injury designation on the final injury report of the week.

Russell Wilson will remain the starting quarterback, but Fields’ return to health should push Kyle Allen back to the No. 3 role.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) are questionable to be activated from injured reserve. Safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) and linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) have been ruled out.