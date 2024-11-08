Justin Fields has no injury designation for Sunday

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was inactive for the team’s last game, but he’s set to be back in uniform against the Commanders on Sunday.

Fields had a hamstring injury that kept him out of uniform in Week Eight and the bye week seems to have done the trick to make him feel better. Fields practiced all this week and does not have an injury designation on the final injury report of the week.

Russell Wilson will remain the starting quarterback, but Fields’ return to health should push Kyle Allen back to the No. 3 role.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) are questionable to be activated from injured reserve. Safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) and linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) have been ruled out.