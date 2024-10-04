 Skip navigation
Justin Fields: We can’t warm up to it, have to come out of gate rolling

  
Published October 4, 2024 08:26 AM

The Steelers trailed at halftime in two of their first three games before coming back to win, but that approach didn’t work out for them last Sunday.

They spotted the Colts a 17-3 lead in the first 30 minutes and that meant outscoring them 21-10 in the second half wasn’t enough to avoid their first loss of the season. While the comeback wins over the Falcons and Chargers might help the Steelers feel comfortable playing from behind, quarterback Justin Fields would prefer trying a different approach against the Cowboys this weekend.

“You just can’t warm up to it,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “Like Coach always says, ‘You can’t wait for the first person to punch your mouth before you really get going.’ So we want to come out the gate rolling, coming off the ball with energy, get the run game going early and play off of that, to be honest with you. So like I said, just having that same mindset coming into the game and not really warming up the competition, as Coach T always says.”

Last week’s deficit forced the Steelers to open things up a bit more than they had in the first three weeks and the results were encouraging, so we’ll see if the team puts more on Fields early in this week’s game as a way to avoid having to rally in the final minutes to avoid a loss.