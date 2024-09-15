 Skip navigation
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Justin Herbert had X-rays after getting "rolled up" during Sunday's win

  
Published September 15, 2024 05:08 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was able to finish Sunday’s win over the Panthers after taking a trip to the sideline medical tent, but there was enough concern about his condition to go for further tests after the game.

Herbert told reporters that he got “rolled up” after fumbling in the second half of the game and went for X-rays after the game. Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports that Herbert was limping and the quarterback said he’ll know more in the coming days.

The Chargers will be in Pittsburgh next weekend and they’ll stay in Charlotte rather than travel back to Los Angeles between the two games.

Herbert was 14-of-20 for 130 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on Sunday.