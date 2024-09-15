Justin Herbert had X-rays after getting “rolled up” during Sunday’s win

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was able to finish Sunday’s win over the Panthers after taking a trip to the sideline medical tent, but there was enough concern about his condition to go for further tests after the game.

Herbert told reporters that he got “rolled up” after fumbling in the second half of the game and went for X-rays after the game. Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports that Herbert was limping and the quarterback said he’ll know more in the coming days.

The Chargers will be in Pittsburgh next weekend and they’ll stay in Charlotte rather than travel back to Los Angeles between the two games.

Herbert was 14-of-20 for 130 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on Sunday.