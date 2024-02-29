Justin Herbert: I know we’ll be better for having gone through last season

The 2023 season was a dud for the Chargers as a team and it ended with quarterback Justin Herbert in street clothes because of a right index finger injury that ended his season with a few weeks left to play.

A bid for better results in 2024 got underway with the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh and continued with the addition of General Manager Joe Hortiz, but the topic of what went wrong the last time around came up when Herbert made an appearance on the Chasin’ It podcast. Herbert wasn’t able to put his finger exactly on the reasons why the Chargers fell so short, but he did say that he thinks going through such a rough year will make the Chargers better in 2024.

“I don’t know if I could just put it into one word,” Herbert said. “That’s kind of a tough question and I think there’s a lot that goes into a year. It’s one of those things we have to be better. We have to learn from these mistakes and sometimes you have to go through things like that to know better and to learn and to grow from that and no one wants to experience a season like that. I know that we’re going to be better because of it. The guys in that locker room are going to be tighter together, we’re going to be closer and we know what we need to fix now. Paired up with his new coaching staff, these guys what we bring in, I know that we’ll be focused and dialed in for this year.”

It remains to be seen just how many people from last year will be back as the Chargers have cap issues to contend with going into this season, but Herbert is hoping the bad taste in mouths helps lift the team back up the standings.