Justin Herbert: Mike Williams’ retirement was “heartbreaking, tough news to hear”

For the first four years of Justin Herbert’s career, Mike Williams was a pillar of the Chargers’ receiving corps.

After spending 2024 elsewhere, Williams had returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal in March.

But the true reunion was not to be, as Williams elected to retire at the onset of training camp. Williams had been placed on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week.

“I want what’s best for Mike. He’s always been there for us, and we’re going to be there for him,” Herbert said in his Thursday press conference, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “It’s obviously a tough situation, and I’ve got so much respect for him as a teammate, as a friend, as a receiver, as a player, and the man that he is.

“We’re going to be there for him however we can help. Football, at the end of the day, is a game and there’s more to life than just football. I’m just hoping for the best for him.”

Herbert added that Williams was reliable in clutch situations.

“He’s going to make a play and when everything mattered the most, he was going to show up,” Herbert said. “That’s what I’m going to remember the most about him, it was an honor to play alongside him, throw him the ball, and definitely heartbreaking, tough news to hear about. But we got his back no matter what.”

While Herbert noted that the Chargers “can’t replace a guy like that,” the quarterback still feels good about his receiving corps.

“Thankfully, we got a receiver room that continues to push each other, they compete, and they want to be the best,” Herbert said. “Thankfully, we got a lot of guys in that room that are going to make plays.

“We’ve seen it last year and the year before, it’s a veteran group, and I’m excited for the opportunity for these guys.”